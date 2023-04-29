1,650 kg of gutkha seized by Chennai Police

CHENNAI: In a special operation, City Police have seized 1,650 kilograms of Gutkha-banned oral tobacco products worth Rs 12 lakh near Peravallur on Friday night.

Police said that they had received a tip off about movement of Gutkha after which vehicle checks were intensified. Around 10 pm, when police personnel were conducting checks near the Loco bride in Peravallur, police intercepted a load van.

The occupants of the van gave evasive replies after which the vehicle was detained.

During searches, police found about 1650 kg of Gutkha and mava products, packed in 50 sacks in the vehicle. Police seized the vehicle and arrested the occupants in the van- R Chellappa (55) and S Sasikumar, (42) - both from Kodungaiyur, for smuggling the contraband into the city.

Police investigations revealed that the two of them were smuggling the products from Andhra Pradesh and are serial offenders. They have already been arrested seven times in similar cases, a police officer said.

The two of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

As part of their DABToP (Drive against Banned Tobacco Products) programme, Chennai police have intensified the action against those selling Gutkha and other banned products since the beginning of 2022.