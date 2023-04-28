Woman jumps to death from Multi Level Car Parking at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the Multi Level Car Parking (MLCP) in the Chennai airport on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Ayshwarya, a resident of the Pozhichalur Commissioner colony.

Police said Ayshwarya's husband Balaji is working in the housekeeping department in a firm in the USA.

The couple has a school-going son and daughter and on Friday night Ayshwarya along with two children went to the multiplex in the Chennai airport to watch a movie.

In between the movie, Ayshwarya told the children that she was going to the restroom and came out of the theatre.

Later she went to the MLCP on the forth floor and jumped on the ground and committed suicide.

The security officials informed the ambulance and the police but Ayshwarya was declared dead on the spot with severe head injuries.

The Chennai airport police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and the police have registered a case and are investigating why Ayshwarya committed suicide and whether was she facing any problems with her husband.