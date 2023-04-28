Sekarbabu meets officials on projects announced in Assembly
CHENNAI: Minister for HR&CE and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), PK Sekarbabu conducted a meeting on Friday with the officials from many departments to implement the announcement made in the State assembly.
According to a CMDA press release, he discussed the preparation of detailed project reports of announced projects and others with the officials of CMDA, civic body, revenue department, transport department and health department. Architects also took part in the meeting.
Sekarbabu had announced 50 projects to be implemented by the CMDA in 26 assembly constituencies in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA). On April 25, he met MLAs in CMA to implement 34 projects and conducted field inspection in north Chennai areas.
Construction of a rehabilitation centre for persons with disabilities, dialysis centre, a new bus stand and bus depot were discussed during the meeting. Also, a project to restore the Kasimedu beach was discussed.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android