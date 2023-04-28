Olympian Shiny Wilson files complaint against unruly tenant

CHENNAI: Olympian and Padma Shri awardee, Shiny Wilson (57), has filed a police complaint against a tenant living at her apartment in Haddows Road, alleging him of behaving in an unruly manner when she asked him to vacate for not paying rent for several months.

The former track and field athlete, who lives with her family in Choolaimedu, had let her apartment at Haddows Road for rent to a man a year ago. Shiny said in her complaint that the tenant had not paid rent since September 2022, amounting to over Rs 3 lakhs, and also failed to pay the electricity bill, after which the power supply was cut off.

On April 25, when she went to the apartment with her daughter and asked the tenant to vacate the house, the latter hurled verbal abuses at Shiny and her daughter, she said in the complaint. Shiny approached the Thousand Lights police on Thursday and sought action against the tenant after which a community service register (CSR) was issued.