Madras HC bans Ponniyin Selvan 2 pirated version

CHENNAI: As the second part of 'Ponniyin Selvan' hit the big screens on Friday, the Madras High Court banned the release of the movie's pirated versions.

Hearing a petition filed by 'Lyca Productions', makers of 'Ponniyin Selvan', Justice S Sounthar ordered to ban the release of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' on pirated websites. Overall, 3,888 websites have been banned to release the film.

During the hearing, counsel representing 'Lyca Productions' contended that piracy might inflict a loss as the film made on a huge budget.

'Ponniyin Selvan 2' stars Jayam Ravi, 'Chiyaan' Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and Prabhu among others in main roles.

The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam. AR Rahman has composed the music, while the visuals are captured by Ravi Varman.