Health Minister to convene meeting on gutkha ban today

CHENNAI: Close on the heels of the Supreme Court upholding the ban on gutkha and pan masala in the State, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said he has convened a meeting of district health officers and food safety department officers on Friday morning.

Talking about the ban on the sidelines of an event at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, here on Thursday, he said the government has taken the strictest measures to prevent the sale of gutkha and pan masala, which he said were corrupting the youth.

Subramanian added that stern action would be taken in case of issues related to the sale of narcotic substances, and assured that informer’s details would be kept confidential.

The Institute of Child Health would soon have a separate department for liver, kidney and bone marrow transplant, which would be set up at a cost of Rs 57.30 crore, he said. Noting that people from neighbouring districts and other states also come to Chennai for treatment, he said the government was hence continuously improving the medical infrastructure in the State.

“Funds have been allocated for the construction of a new neurology building for the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital at a cost of Rs 65 crore and the construction of a tower block at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital at a cost of Rs 125 crore. The infrastructure at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, including a training school and hostel for nurses, is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 35 crore, and an intensive care unit is being set up at a cost of Rs 112 crore,” said the minister.

Earlier, Subramanian and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department PK Sekarbabu commissioned the advanced ultrasound laparoscopy machine and surgical instruments at the institute. The medical equipment, which together cost Rs 68 lakh, was donated to the hospital by the Rotary Club. The Minister thanked Rotary members for the contribution.