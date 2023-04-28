GCC to name Traffic Island in Luz Church Road as K Balachander Square

CHENNAI: The 1,000 square feet Traffic Island in Luz Church Road under Teynampet zone of Chennai corporation is to be named in the memory of legendary filmmaker Late K Balachander as K Balachander square or roundana or Traffic Island, passed a resolution in the council meeting at Ripon building on Friday.

In a letter to the state government, Principal secretary and Commissioner of Chennai Corporation has recommended the location of Traffic Island, which is about 1000 square feet near Kavery hospital in Luz Church Road and has to be named as K Balachander square or K Balachander roundana or K Balachander traffic Island.

Based on that, the government has considered the recommendation that permission be granted to the Chennai Corporation commissioner for the same. Also, after the resolution has been passed, it is requested to send the appropriate opinion on the matter to the government, noted the resolution.

In addition, the zonal officer of Teynampet zone (zone 9) was requested to pass the resolution to name the traffic island on the mentioned road. Later, it was submitted for approval at the council meeting in March 2023.

The Greater Chennai Corporation passed the resolution to name the 1000 sq feet traffic Island in Luz Church Road after the approval of the standing committee forum (taxation and finance).