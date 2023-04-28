Court orders to pay Rs 16.9L relief to accident victim’s kin

CHENNAI: A city court in Chennai ordered a private insurance company to pay a sum of Rs 16.97 lakh as compensation for the victim’s family. Petitioner D Arumugam of Katpadi, Vellore moved the court of small causes inside the Madras High Court campus seeking compensation for the loss of his father’s life in a road accident.

According to the petitioner counsel, on June 24, 2017, the deceased person Dasarathan was riding his two-wheeler in Tambaram - Maduravoyal bypass road, when a tipper lorry came in the wrong direction hit Dasarathan and he sustained multiple injuries and later died, alleged the counsel. The first respondent A Leela of Sivagangai, owner of the tipper lorry and second respondent New India Assurance company the insurer of the lorry should pay compensation, noted in the petition.

The first respondent called absent and set ex parte, the second respondent denied the allegations and claimed not liable to pay compensation. After both the submissions the court ordered New India Assurance company to pay Rs 16,97,600 as compensation for the petitioner.