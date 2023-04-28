Auto driver murdered by nephew over previous enmity in Red Hills

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man, an auto driver was allegedly murdered by his nephew and his friends over a previous enmity in Red Hills on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Anthony. Anthony was separated from his wife and resided alone at a village near Ponneri, police said.

On Thursday, Anthony came to visit his elder brother, Gandhi at the latter’s house at Red Hills.

On seeing Anthony, Gandhi’s son, Jai Rakesh picked up an argument with him. When the verbal duel escalated, Jai Rakesh called two of his friends and the trio bashed the auto driver. In the melee, one of them took a knife and slashed Anthony across the body, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The trio then fled the scene. Police rushed to get scene on information and moved Anthony to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead.

Red Hills Police moved the body to Government Stanley hospital for autopsy. Investigations revealed that a few years ago, Anthony had assaulted his sister-in-law over an argument after which Jai Rakesh and his uncle cut all ties.

On Thursday, seeing his uncle near his house, Jai Rakesh picked up an argument which led to the murder, police said.

Red Hills Police have registered a case of murder and arrested Jai Rakesh. Search is on for two of his friends.