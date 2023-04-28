Army Martial Art Regime highlight at OTA display

CHENNAI: A multi-activity combined display was organised for parents of the Passing Out Course cadets, and other distinguished guests by Officer's Training Academy Cadets and Indian Army Display teams at the Officer's Training Academy on Friday.

The penultimate day of passing out of SSC-115, SSC(W)-29 batch saw a display of Equestrain, Physical Training Skills, Military Band Display, Army Martial Art Regime, Kalaraipayattu and Bayonet fighting for parents of the passing out course cadets.

Lieutenant General Sanjeev Chauhan, Commandant of OTA, Chennai was the chief guest of the event.

The display of Army Martial Art Regime (AMAR) which has now been included as part of training in the Indian Army was the highlight. Considering the need to train the cadets in hand to hand combat, AMAR has been instituted in the curriculum with the recent spring term 2023. The recent clashes at Galwan Valley witnessed a hand to hand fight, thus, it has been made a part of the curriculum and cadets are being trained in Hand to Hand combat or Martial Arts.

The display saw Equestrain display during which horse riding skills and manoeuvres like tent pegging and show jumping were showcased. Equestrian proficiency is a mandatory part of training and is also a Club Activity in OTA. It was followed by a well co-ordinated PT display highlighting the high standards of physical training at the Academy.

Gymnastics Display with 'High Horse, an artistic gymnastic apparatus on which the gymnasts perform their vaulting skills was also showcased. It is an advanced and challenging physical training activity which tests the dexterity and courage of the performer. This display by the Instructors of OTA, Chennai included through vault, astride vault, fly dive and ring fire dive. The show also featured a scintillating performance by the Military Band.

Bayonet Fighting Display by Cadets displaying their proficiency in a close quarter battle scenario was also showcased. Finally, the event was set ablaze by Kalaripayattu, a martial art form of Kerala's Malabar region.

Bunker Bursting Drill was displayed that showed the demo of fighting the last 50m battle by carrying out a bunker bursting on an En Bunker and mopping up the fleeing En Bunker. The event concluded with the Chief Guest presenting mementos to the participants accompanied by thunderous applause of the spectators.