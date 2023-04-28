17 labourers rescued from woodcutting unit near Kelambakkam

CHENNAI: As many as 17 bonded labourers have been rescued from a woodcutting unit in Thaiyur village on the outskirt of Chennai during the late hours of Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the revenue department led by Revenue Divisional Officer of Chengalpet Ibrahim conducted a surprise check in Thaiyur village near Kelambakkam and rescued 17 persons of eight families, belonging to Irula Community. It was one of the particular vulnerable tribal groups in the state.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that they were working as bonded labourers for three to five years. They have been shifted to Taluk office in Thiruporur for a detailed enquiry. Bonded labour system was abolished following the enactment of an Act in 1976.