VCK functionary murdered in KK Nagar

CHENNAI: VCK functionary Ramesh was allegedly murdered at KK Nagar in the early hours of Thursday. The perpetrators fled the scene following the crime.

MGR Nagar police rushed to the spot after receiving the information, recovered Ramesh's body, and sent it to the hospital for medical examination. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

It is worth noting that the slain Ramesh is a history-sheeter with several pending cases against him.