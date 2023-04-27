Train service between Chennai-Shirdi flagged off from Egmore

CHENNAI: The SRMPR global railway’s train service between Chennai - Shirdi was flagged off by TR Pachamuthu MP, at Egmore, Chennai.
The SRM group ventured into private train service in the aim to facilitate train services for passengers at low cost across india. Previously, the SRMPR applied for the train services under the Union government’s special scheme called Bharat Gaurav trains. Subsequently the Union government selected the SRMPR global railways and offered permission to run four different train services across India.
On Thursday, the Lok Sabha member and founder chancellor of SRM University TR Pachamuthu and the Chairman of SRM group Ravi Pachamuthu inaugurated the first service of SRMPR between Chennai - Shirdi at Egmore railway station, Chennai.
The SRM Group is trying to transport people to all the tourist spots and the railway board has provided us four trains, said TR Pachamuthu, MP, during the inaugural event. The first train left Shirdi from Chennai and other trains are also scheduled to go to destinations including Kanniyakumari, he added.
We are providing train service to all major pilgrimage sites, further, we have accommodated food, transport and stays for the passengers through our train service, said Pachamuthu,MP. The SRM group Managing director Padmapriya Ravi also marked her presence at the event.
