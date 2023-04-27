State-of-the-art Research Lab at IIT Madras unveiled

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurated a state-of-the-art research facility at Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

The research will undertake various cutting-edge research using SHAKTI, the IIT Madras-developed indigenous microprocessor, including building a new class of computers to handle emerging AI applications.

In addition, the 'MacDermid Alpha Center of Excellence in Electronics Assembly and Skills Development' was also inaugurated on the occasion. It aims to train about 1,000 engineers and diploma holders per year. Apprenticeship is a part of this programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that three broad trends that are shaping the future are clear and visible and India sits at the intersection of all these three trends.

He said the first one is the Increasing rapid technolog digitization of the world around, and second, the need increasingly for countries and enterprises to have a network or coalition of trusted sources of technology, safe and trusted partners in technology solution, devices and products and as a corollary, having safe and resilient supply and value chains for technology.

"The third trend is having more and more digital talent that is in demand all around the world,” he said adding "we have an unprecedented opportunity as India, as young Indians and entrepreneurs, as researchers and technologists to capitalise like no other nation in the world and more forward and achieve that Trillion dollar economy goal Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set for the nation."