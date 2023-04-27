Stalin’s Delhi visit postponed due to technical snag in flight

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s New Delhi visit was cancelled on late Thursday night after an engine failure in the flight he was supposed to travel.

Stalin was scheduled to leave for New Delhi tonight to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

The Chief Minister reportedly boarded an Air India passenger flight scheduled to leave at 8:30 pm tonight.

Before taking off, when the pilot checked the plane's engines, it was found that there was a technical snag. Soon, the flight was cancelled and the Chief Minister left the airport.

It is said that he will take a early morning flight to the national capital tomorrow.