Gold, cash stolen from I-T staff's apartment in Thirumangalam

CHENNAI: Burglar gained entry using a window of an Income tax department staff's apartment in Central Revenue quarters in Thirumangalam near Anna Nagar and decamped with 18 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the safe.

Police said that the theft reportedly happened on Wednesday early morning at the apartment of IT staff Ramasubramaniam, who was away taking part in a massive raid organised by the IT department.

His wife and child were alone in one of the two bedrooms of the apartment when she heard some noise from the other bedroom. When she walked into the second bedroom, a man who was standing near the bureau escaped through the window, which was kept open.

The shocked woman immediately alerted her husband about the incident and the police were also informed. After the initial round of probe police said that the family has claimed that at least 18 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1 lakh were stolen by the intruder. Further investigations are on.