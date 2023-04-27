GCC election for City Sales Committee held, counting tomorrow

CHENNAI: The election to select members of the City Sales Committee by the Greater Chennai Corporation was held on Thursday.

The voting was conducted peacefully and counting of votes will be held on Friday.

Elections are underway by the Chennai Corporation to elect six members of the City Sales Committee from street vendors.

The polling was conducted in 103 polling centers in 15 selected polling stations amid police check, basic facilities, CCTV camera and video recording was done for surveillance.

Those appearing in the list of roadside vendors had cast their votes by showing the original identity certificate. A telephone helpline number 1913 has also been set up by the Corporation to clear doubts regarding election polling and provide details.

The Corporation officials issued booth slips to roadside vendors and the voting was held today in the presence of candidates/agents. A total of 13,506 people voted, including 6,319 males, 7,180 females and six third gender vendors.