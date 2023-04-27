CMRL signs contract for elevated viaduct from Sholinganallur-Sipcot

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract with M/s Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) today for elevated viaduct construction in corridor 3 from Sholinganallur to Sipcot.

According to the CMRL press note, this is the last tender for elevated corridor in Phase II Metro rail construction. The scope of the contract involves construction of elevated viaduct for approximate length of 10 km at nine elevated Metro stations at Sholinganallur Lake-I, Sri Ponniamman temple (Sholinganallur Lake-II), Sathyabama University (Semmencheri-I), Semmencheri-II, Gandhi Nagar, Navallur, Siruseri, Siruseri SIPCOT-1 and Siruseri SIPCOT-2 and stabling viaduct at SIPCOT.

The tender was signed between T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL and Chaudhary Rajneesh Kumar Singh, Sr.DGM/Electrical/BD on behalf of M/s RVNL at the cost of Rs 1,134 crore.