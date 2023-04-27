CMRL signs contract for elevated viaduct from Sholinganallur-Sipcot

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract with M/s Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) today for elevated viaduct construction in corridor 3 from Sholinganallur to Sipcot.
According to the CMRL press note, this is the last tender for elevated corridor in Phase II Metro rail construction. The scope of the contract involves construction of elevated viaduct for approximate length of 10 km at nine elevated Metro stations at Sholinganallur Lake-I, Sri Ponniamman temple (Sholinganallur Lake-II), Sathyabama University (Semmencheri-I), Semmencheri-II, Gandhi Nagar, Navallur, Siruseri, Siruseri SIPCOT-1 and Siruseri SIPCOT-2 and stabling viaduct at SIPCOT.
The tender was signed between T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL and Chaudhary Rajneesh Kumar Singh, Sr.DGM/Electrical/BD on behalf of M/s RVNL at the cost of Rs 1,134 crore.
Meanwhile, catering to the growing demand for parking at Metro stations, the CMRL has opened a new parking lot at Nanganallur Road Metro station.
This parking lot accommodates approximately 1,000 two-wheelers and 60 four-wheelers.
The new parking lot opened at the station will be operated free of cost exclusively for metro passengers using travel cards from April 28 till May 31.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android