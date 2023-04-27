City

CMRL bags Green World Award under Carbon Reduction category

The CMRL release stated that the award is a recognition of its sustainable model and environmental initiatives.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has won the Green World Awards 2023, hosted in Miami, USA.

The awards recognise environmental initiatives and its positive impact in order to reinforce healthy environmenal practices.

In its press release, the CMRL stated that the award is a recognition of its sustainable model and environmental initiatives. The CMRL won silver under the Carbon Reduction category.

The release further stated the Metro rail is contributing towards improving energy efficiency and water management, and ensures a fast, comfortable and safe travelling experience.

