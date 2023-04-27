Bids open for Port - Maduravoyal elevated corridor

CHENNAI: After a delay of several months, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has opened bids to construct an elevated corridor connecting Chennai Port and Maduravoyal, on Thursday.

As the bids were floated in 4 packages, five firms vied for package -1 and six firms submitted their bids for package-2. Meanwhile, package-3 and package-4 have received 6 and 7 bids respectively. It may be noted that the bids were first floated in July, 2022 but the process was delayed to repeated postponements.

Earlier, the project was proposed to be implemented at Rs 3,204 crore but was later revised to Rs 5,721.33 crore as the elevated corridor has been redesigned to have two levels. The total length of the corridor is 20.565 kilometres and a part of the corridor (between Chennai Port and Koyambedu) will be double decker so that heavy vehicles towards the Port could use the upper corridor. There will be no ramps on the upper corridor to allow local vehicles to enter or exit.

Earlier, entry and exit ramps were proposed only at the Port and the end of the corridor. Now, as many as 13 ramps will provide entry and exit to the lower deck of the corridor. The corridor will pass through Chintadripet, Egmore, Aminjikarai, Nungambakkam, and Arumbakkam.