UNHELPFUL HELPLINES

That’s probably the only factor that officials, civic activists and residents agree upon — the effectiveness of social media. “I started uploading pictures and tagging the official handle of the GCC and CMWSSB. It gets addressed within a few hours,” pointed out C Raghukumar, a civic activist. “Earlier, we could reopen the complaint in the local body apps, whereas now that option is unavailable. If nothing works, we escalate the issue to the media, which brings it directly to the attention of the senior officials. That’s how we’ve been resolving civic issues in our neighbourhood.”