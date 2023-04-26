Town vending committee polls to be held in Chennai on Apr 27

CHENNAI: The town vending committee election is to be held on April 27 in 103 polling centers in the city. The election will decide six representatives for the committee headed by the Corporation Commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi.

From April 17 to April 19, as many as 97 nominations were issued. On April 19, 53 nominations were filed of which three were withdrawn the following day. The civic body issued the final list of 53 candidates on April 21, noted the release from GCC.

A meeting was held along with the contesting candidates at the Ripon Building recently and a discussion about the preparatory work to be carried out in the polling stations. The Corporation has issued polling centers in the city. The voting will be held from 9 am to 5 am on Thursday in 103 stations in 15 zones.

The vendors who have not obtained identity cards can have the following original documents such as Aadhaar card, ration card, voter identity card, bank passbook, and driving license to vote on Thursday. The election will be held with police security, and the ballot boxes would be taken to the strong room in the head office.

On April 28, the vote counting will be done at the Amma Arangam in Anna Nagar zone (zone 8) in the presence of candidates, and agents at the counting center.