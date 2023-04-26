This café doubles up as a vocational training centre for PwDs
CHENNAI: Vidya Sagar, an organisation dedicated to working with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, partnered with entrepreneur M Mahadevan to bring to life a heartwarming project - Museum Café. Located on the same campus as the Museum of Possibilities in the Lady Willingdon Campus, the goal was to provide training for children with special needs.
The technical support for the café is provided by Hot Breads while Winners Bakery offers kitchen staff and training support. “Vidya Sagar carefully selects potential candidates for the café and determines the type of support they need during training. Vidya Sagar has a partnership with the National Open University and offers a one-year course. The theory part (six months) is completed through Vidya Sagar while the practical training takes place at the café for six months. Upon completion of the course, the students receive a certificate that can help them find employment,” says Arun, who manages the Museum Café.
The café is open from Wednesday to Monday, from 11 am to 8 pm, and offers a diverse menu including burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, toasties, juices, milkshakes, and hot beverages. “Trainees arrive at the café by 11 am and leave at 6 pm. They receive training in various aspects of café management, food preparation, kitchen work, customer service, and more. Those who demonstrate exceptional skills and interest in pursuing a career in bakery and confectionery receive further training at Winners Bakery,” he adds.
The main kitchen staff is from Winners Bakery, and there is a teacher from Vidya Sagar available to support the students if needed. The profits generated from sales are used for the welfare programmes by the State Commissionerate for the Differently Abled.
