This café doubles up as a vocational training centre for PwDs

The technical support for the café is provided by Hot Breads while Winners Bakery offers kitchen staff and training support. “Vidya Sagar carefully selects potential candidates for the café and determines the type of support they need during training. Vidya Sagar has a partnership with the National Open University and offers a one-year course. The theory part (six months) is completed through Vidya Sagar while the practical training takes place at the café for six months. Upon completion of the course, the students receive a certificate that can help them find employment,” says Arun, who manages the Museum Café.