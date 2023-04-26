Stormwater drain work: Traffic diversions near OMR-Radial Road junction

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic diversions near Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) to facilitate stormwater drain and culvert construction work by Highways Department at Thuraipakkam Junction near BSR Mall in OMR for a month from Thursday.

The proposed work will be conducted in OMR in two phases on incoming direction and another two phases on outgoing direction across the road.

Accordingly, all light vehicles coming from 200 feet radial road intending to travel towards SRP Tools will have to take diversion at Pillayar Koil Street Junction - take left turn to Panjayat road, take right turn to Corporation road and take left turn to OMR to reach their destination.

All the incoming light vehicles coming from OMR Sholinganallur will have to take left turn at Thoraipakkam Junction to 200 feet radial road and take right turn at Pillayar Koil Street Junction, Panchayat Road, take right turn to Corporation road and take left turn to reach OMR and their destination.

All the MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses and heavy vehicles will be allowed in the regular route without diversion on both directions.

When the work is attended in outgoing direction on OMR, all the light vehicles intending to move towards 200 feet radial road and Sholinganallur will take right turn at Corporation road junction - take left turn to Panchayat road, and at Pillayar Koil Street junction - take left turn for Thoraipakkam junction and reach Sholinganallur or take right towards 200 feet radial road and reach Kamatchi hospital, a release said.

The diversions will be in place till May 26.