NGT wants report on lake encroachments in Avadi

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tiruvallur district Collector to file a report about the number of lakes in the Avadi Corporation, their extent and the extent of encroachment.

While hearing a suo motu case pertaining to encroachment on Vilingiyambakkam Lake in Avadi, the Tribunal sought the report and adjourned the case to May 12.

The case was taken based on a news report that alleged encroachment on the lake.

During an earlier hearing in January, the NGT constituted a joint committee comprising a chief engineer, district collector and TNPCB senior officer to verify the allegations and submit a factual report on the Vilingiyambakkam Lake.

It was alleged that the lake, which had an original extent of 100 acres, has been reduced to 50 acres. Even those 50 acres of lake are not being maintained properly.

"It is alleged in the newspaper report that surplus water of Kovindhanthangal Lake in Kavarapalayam reaches through a canal to Vilinjiyambakkam and the surplus water from this lake goes to Paruthipattu Lake and these lakes are linked and rain water is stored. However, the canals used for discharge of surplus water are disappearing due to encroachment," the order said.

The NGT also observed that there is a duty cast on the State Government for implementing the environmental laws in its letter and spirit to protect the environment and avoid the water bodies being polluted. In spite of several directions given and steps taken on such issues, the authorities are taking a tardy approach to remove the encroachment and protect the water bodies against the encroachment, it observed.