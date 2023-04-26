Makkalai Thedi Mayor: Priya to meet public in Royapuram zone on May 3

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya will meet the public in the north regional office in the Royapuram zone on May 3. Under the Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme, people can share grievances and petition to the Mayor and ensure to addresses the issue immediately.

In the Budget for the financial year 2023 – 2024, the Chennai Corporation initiated the Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme. It is noted that the Mayor would visit at least one zonal office every month to receive a petition from the public. At present, in Greater Chennai Corporation complaints are already received from the public through a Public Grievance Redressal system, 1913 helpline, Namma Chennai app, Corporation Commissioner’s office, regional and zonal offices in the city, and through post.

The civic body stated that using this opportunity to provide road facilities, stormwater drains, and street lights. Other basic requirements including toilets, birth and death certificates, property tax and business tax, garbage disposal, encroachment removal, parks, and playgrounds can be submitted to the Mayor in person during the visit to the regional office.