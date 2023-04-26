Chennai Corpn completes construction of 366 toilets

CHENNAI: As a step to stop open defecation by the public due to to lack of public toilets, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) completed the construction of 366 new toilets in the city under the Swachh Bharat scheme.

The civic body to construct more new toilets in North Chennai in this financial year.

As per the GCC data, northern parts of the city would get more toilets compared to central and South Chennai. Of which, Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) gets 38 toilets in 38 places, followed by Thiruvottriyur zone (zone 1) 28 toilets, Madhavaram (zone 3) 24 toilets. It is noted that no new toilets were constructed for zone 6 - Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone under the Swachh Bharat scheme.

As many as 492 toilets are constructed under the Swachh Bharat scheme, so far the civic body has completed 366 toilets in the city.

The work process was carried out for 100 toilets, and work order was issued for the remaining 26 toilets, stated a release from the Ripon building.

In addition, for the financial year 2023 - 2024 under the ongoing projects as part of the Swachh Bharat scheme, at least 215 new toilets would be constructed in different places in the city, and 265 new urinals will be built for public use.

If any area does not have toilets or any issue such as lack of basic amenities they can contact the Chennai Corporation helpline number 1913.

Based on the possibilities, inspection and construction work will be carried out. The civic body official mentioned that the main objective is to construct toilets in the city to provide good sanitary facilities to the public and avoid open defecation in the city.