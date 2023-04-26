7 injured in accident involving MTC bus on ICF Road

CHENNAI:A MTC bus was involved in an accident on ICF Road, injuring seven persons, on Wednesday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, as an auto came across the MTC bus plying on the Chennai ICF road, the bus driver, who tried to avoid the accident, lost control and crashed on a wall.

Around seven passengers in the bus were injured. All the injured have been admitted to the Kilpauk Government Hospital and are undergoing treatment