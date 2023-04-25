Rotary Club of Madras East confers Vocational Excellence Award 2023
Rotary Club of Madras East confers Vocational Excellence Award 2023
Rotary Club of Madras East confers Vocational Excellence Award 2023

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Rotary Club of Madras East conferred the prestigious Vocational Excellence Award 2023 to Chef Samir Singla, CEO-Uncle Sam’s Kitchen, at a ceremony recently. Uncle Sam’s Kitchen is one of the popular outdoor caterers in the city and amongst the top ranked caterers in the country. The chief guest was GS Ramesh, founder & chairman, Layam Group. This award was sponsored by Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vadapalani. Rotary Club of Madras East (www.rcme.org) is the second largest in Chennai, comprising over 183 members.

