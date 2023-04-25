Railway cops arrest two for robbing passenger inside train in Chetpet

Before he raised an alarm, the duo alighted off the moving train at the Chetpet railway station. Based on a complaint from the passenger, GRP cops apprehended the duo with the help of the CCTV footage within 10 hours of the incident. The arrested persons were identified as Regan, 18, of Kilpauk and Arunkumar, 23, of Ayanavaram. The police personnel recovered the two sovereigns of gold chain and a mobile phone from them. The duo was produced before a magistrate court in the city and was sent to Puzhal prison.