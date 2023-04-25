Man hacked to death by nephews over property dispute

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man, a functionary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) was hacked to death by his nephews allegedly due to a property dispute in the city suburbs on early Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Athish (29), a resident of Tharapakkam near Kundrathur. Police said that he was working in a private firm in Tambaram and was also a functionary of VCK's Alandur unit.

Police investigations revealed that Athish has three elder brothers and the sons of his eldest brother, Kumaresan used to quarrel with Athish often.

In continuation of the family squabbles, Athish was manhandled by Kumaresan's sons- Sukash (20) and Sunil (18) after an argument on Monday night.

Other relatives and neighbours intervened and pacified the men, police investigations revealed.

On Tuesday morning, Sukash and Sunil again knocked on Athish's doors and when he came out, they started attacking him with weapons. Athish's brothers, Murali (33) and Sugumar (38) attempted to intervene and they too were injured in the attack.

Athish was attacked brutally and was left in a pool of blood by his nephews, who fled the scene.

Kundrathur Police reached the scene and moved Athish to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The body was moved to a government hospital for post-mortem. Kundrathur police registered a case and launched a hunt to trace the suspects.