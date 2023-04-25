Integrated terminal at Chennai airport opens to public

CHENNAI: The newly integrated terminal of the Chennai airport has opened to public use from today.

The integrated terminal, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8th, will be able to handle around 2.7 crore passengers per annum. The entire terminal is built to international standards and all the places are lit up in colored lights.

Also, 80 check counters, 8 self check counters, 6 luggage counters and 108 citizen check counters have been set up and through this, passengers can complete the checks and travel easily.

The integrated airport terminal was built at a cost of Rs 2,467 crore on 1.97 lakh square meters.