IIT-M launches Levels 3 & 4 in ‘out of the box thinking’ Maths course

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Tuesday announced that it would be launching Level 3 and 4 of the ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ through Mathematics Course, which is intended to encourage innovative thinking.

These courses are being offered through online completely free of cost through the IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation. The final examination will be a proctored one conducted at centres in select cities across India.

Pravartak will also issue a grade certification for students who take the examinations. The institute is targeting as many as one million school and college students and working professionals, and researchers through this course.

Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The Level 1 and 2 of the ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ course, which is first-of-its-kind in India, were well-received by students across India. This course is being offered free of cost.

This course will greatly benefit School and College students, especially those residing in rural India. Thinking differently is crucial for innovation leading to entrepreneurship. Training the young mind to think differently, will in the long run yield creative youth for our nation.”