HC: No illegality in LPG transportation contract extension

Dismissing the writ petition filed by B Charumathy and J Gandhimathi, Justice M Dhandapani said that it is clear that the extension is not only by mutual consent. The court said the consent is left to the direction of the transport contractors, who were open to assessing their position before giving their consent and the oil companies have acted reasonably and no fault can be put on the stand taken by them. When the terms of the tender, particularly clause 1.9 provided for extension, which has been resorted to by the oil companies, the court said.