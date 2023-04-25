Doha flight makes emergency landing in Chennai due to technical snag

CHENNAI: A Doha-Jakarta flight made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport following a technical snag on Monday.

A Qatar Airlines flight to Jakarta departed from Doha on Monday with 356 passengers and 12 cabin crew. When the flight was in mid-air, the pilot noticed a technical snag and found it would be risky to operate the flight further.

Soon, they found Chennai airport to be the nearest and sought permission for an emergency landing. The Chennai airport officials after contacting DGCA in New Delhi gave permission for landing and made all the arrangements on the runway.

Later, on Monday evening, the flight landed at the Chennai airport and the passengers were made to sit inside the flight and were provided with food by Qatar Airlines.

The fault was fixed after six hours and then the flight departed to Jakarta at night.