Cooum restoration: WRD carries out eviction in Spur Tank road

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) along with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) evicted at least 12 bamboo shops run by migrants' workers from Andhra Pradesh from Spur Tank Road in Chetpet.

An official stated that the eviction drive was carried out as part of the Cooum river restoration project, and they would allocate an alternative place based on the documents they provide.

"There are many left out portions near the riverbank as part of the restoration project. The people in the locality were not residing, they were doing only bamboo business in the shelter. Even though they were willing to evacuate, they requested an alternate place for their habitat, " said a senior WRD official.

He added, "Recently, when the Chennai Corporation evicted encroachments on the pathway, these workers shifted their things immediately. We would support their requirements, and we will provide another place after they give documents. After a few days, the civic body will construct a compound wall near the river."

Activists fumed against the eviction drive that without prior notification the government authorities removed the houses in the area. As the officials did not allocate an alternative space, and they were not concerned about the women and children.

"As insitu housing is not possible in this case, the government should provide them houses within three kilometres radius so that their livelihoods are not affected. As there are only a few families, they can be included in the existing housing programme of TNSCB that is near completion in the vicinity," said Vanessa Peter of Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC).

"However, only after due consultation process and availing consent for proximate relocation. There is an existing plan to redevelop TNSCB houses in MS Nagar, Chetpet that is located within a km radius. These families could be allotted houses in this project," she added.