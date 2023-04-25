Conservancy worker returns gold chain found at Central station

CHENNAI: A conservancy worker, who found a gold chain on the platform at Chennai Central railway station, handed it over to the railway police personnel.
The woman Senthamarai, who was cleaning the platform on April 21, spotted the chain underneath a chair, police said. Since there was no one around searching for a lost valuable, she handed it over to GRP (government railway police) sub-inspector Margabandhu, on patrol duty. The chain weighed about 32 grams, police said. On Monday, senior railway police officials appreciated the conservancy worker Senthamarai for her honesty.
The cops will return the gold chain if the victims approach the police personnel with the documents or details about the missing valuables, a release said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android