Conservancy worker returns gold chain found at Central station

The woman Senthamarai, who was cleaning the platform on April 21, spotted the chain underneath a chair, police said. Since there was no one around searching for a lost valuable, she handed it over to GRP (government railway police) sub-inspector Margabandhu, on patrol duty. The chain weighed about 32 grams, police said. On Monday, senior railway police officials appreciated the conservancy worker Senthamarai for her honesty.