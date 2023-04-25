CMRL to finish retrofitting stations by May to make them barrier-free

Sathish Kumar, a member of DRA and a wheelchair user, said, “We’re glad the work has been completed and the facilities would be available for the public to use. But, whether the retrofitting has completed the Harmonised Guidelines can be judged only after using the facilities. Also, entrances of most Metro stations are still inaccessible. This needs to change too. Automated fare collection (AFC) gates and lowering the buttons of elevators must also be done as per standards.”