CMRL to finish retrofitting stations by May to make them barrier-free
CHENNAI: To make Metro stations barrier-free, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is set to complete the retrofitting by May 2023. Officials have confirmed that 85% of work was over in phase 1 to meet the Harmonised Guidelines and Space Standards for Barrier Free Environment for Persons with Disabilities 2016.
According to the CMRL, retrofitting has been completed at the parking lots in Metro stations, platforms, ticket counters, lift ramps, lowering of drinking water facilities, signage images and correcting handrail.
Subsequently, 70% of retrofitting toilets for Persons with Disability (PwD) with kerb ramps and tactile fixing have been completed. The department is on the verge of completing these works including fixing the Braille map.
“We expect to wrap up the work by May 2023. With the help of PwDs and members of Disability Rights Alliance (DRA), we’ve taken all measures to make the infrastructure wholly barrier-free. After usage, we’ll make further necessary corrections if needed,” explained an official.
Upon the direction of Madras High Court in June last year, the CMRL began retrofitting stations in phase 1 along with ensuring the same was followed in phase 2 stations as well. The team worked with the disabled community to make sure the infrastructure was inclusive for all, including the elderly and children.
According to DRA, the list of retrofitting works was altering kerb ramp, tactile at drop off to lift, at the beginning and end of the ramps, at the beginning and end of the staircase and escalators along with flame finish of ramps.
Colour contrasting strips to be provided at all staircases and plinths, a 4-6 feet wide non-slip path throughout the stations, floor stickering at Platform level among others.
Sathish Kumar, a member of DRA and a wheelchair user, said, “We’re glad the work has been completed and the facilities would be available for the public to use. But, whether the retrofitting has completed the Harmonised Guidelines can be judged only after using the facilities. Also, entrances of most Metro stations are still inaccessible. This needs to change too. Automated fare collection (AFC) gates and lowering the buttons of elevators must also be done as per standards.”
