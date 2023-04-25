Bitter over butter, Aavin users say ‘no stock’ norm at outlets

It was after a long-time consumer of Aavin contacted DT Next, that this paper visited about half a dozen Aavin parlours in Chennai only to confirm that consumers are upset about stocks getting out of stock. The consumer had written stating that butter is not available at the Aavin outlet near to his residence for more than two months. Our checks found some of the major Aavin outlets, including the one run directly by Aavin management, have the same story: No stock.