Bitter over butter, Aavin users say ‘no stock’ norm at outlets
CHENNAI: The majority of the Aavin outlets in Chennai have run out of butter with the consumers complaining of continuous short supply for over a period. Other than the butter, the consumers allege that other value-added products like ghee and buttermilk are also in short supply.
It was after a long-time consumer of Aavin contacted DT Next, that this paper visited about half a dozen Aavin parlours in Chennai only to confirm that consumers are upset about stocks getting out of stock. The consumer had written stating that butter is not available at the Aavin outlet near to his residence for more than two months. Our checks found some of the major Aavin outlets, including the one run directly by Aavin management, have the same story: No stock.
“For past one month, I’m out of butter stock,” said an Aavin dealer adding, “there is a short supply but no redressal despite complaining.”
At another outlet near Egmore, the shopkeeper fumed: “Daily I update on Aavin app the products we need. But butter and ghee are constantly not supplied. Last month, consumers returned empty-handed after which we even lost many regular customers.”
“Some party workers owning Aavin outlets are using the political clout and procuring in bulk from the originating supply chain, adding to the existing shortage,” said S Raja (name changed), an outlet owner. “At the end of the day, we’re left with nothing. When we ask officials about this, they threaten us of cancelling the contract,’’ he added.
When contacted, a senior official from the Aavin accepted the shortage of butter. “Due to the cattle lump skin disease, milk production had adversely affected. But we are managing the demand by procuring milk products from neighbouring states,” he said.
“We’re trying to get rid of the problem. In the near future, production will soon stabilise. A few days ago, there was a shortage of ghee. Now it has been addressed. To meet the summer demand, more buttermilk will be supplied,” the official said.
