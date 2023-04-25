Anganwadi workers stage protest in Chennai

CHENNAI: Demanding to fulfil long-standing requests, hundreds of Anganwadi workers staged a protest outside Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) office premises at Taramani on Tuesday evening.

S Hemapriya, deputy secretary ofTamil Nadu Anganwadi workers and helpers' association said, "The demands made by us are kept unheard for several years. Including the required holiday in May month, about 1,800 workers and helpers decided to stage a protest."

Some of the demands of the workers are; provide the gratuity of Rs 10 lakh for Anganwadi workers and Rs 5 lakh to the workers along with increasing the retirement age to 62 years from 60 years.

Additionally, workers urged for one-year maternity leave and promotion of workers and helpers that has been pending for years. "Additionally, we urge the government to not merge Anganwadi centers to avoid filling vacancies. Due to merging, 300 centers have already been closed in Chennai,” added Hemapriya.