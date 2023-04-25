Accident case: Actress Yashika told to appear at court again on July 20

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu judicial magistrate court on Tuesday ordered popular Kollywood actress Yashika Anand to appear in the court on July 20 in connection with an accident case that she was involved with in the year 2021. The actress hailing from Hyderabad, who has acted in several Tamil movies, was injured in an accident that happened in July 2021. Her friend Pavani Vellichetty died after the car in which they were travelling hit a median near Sulerikadu in Mahabalipuram. Following this, the accident case which was registered at the Mahabalipuram police station has been under hearing at the Chengalpattu Court over the past one year.