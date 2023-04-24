Union Min Sonowal inaugurates tech arm of Shipping Ministry in TN

CHENNAI: Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who inaugurated the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways & Coasts (NTCPWC) at the Discovery Campus of IIT, Madras on Monday said the centre will enable Make In India tech solutions for the sector and propel overall growth. The NTCPWC, the technology arm of Union Shipping Ministry will be expanded to include world-class multifunctional maritime laboratories in the areas of climate change, marine robotics, marine informatics and analytics, smart modelling and simulation. A maritime innovation hub, which will act as core of breeding ecosystem for fostering startups and innovation in the nation, will be setup at the NTCPWC, he said. Centres of excellence in line with the NTCPWC would be established in the near future.