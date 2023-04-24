Man attacks mother, brother with knife in Tiruvottiyur, held

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man attacked his mother and elder brother with a knife when they tried to stop him from arguing with his father, after the latter allegedly refused to give him money to buy liquor in Tiruvottiyur, on Sunday evening. The accused, P Kumaran, was arrested on Monday. Police said Kumaran had first attacked his mother when she tried to intervene. Hearing her screams, her elder son, Kannan, rushed to the scene. Kumaran attacked him, too, with a knife before fleeing from there. The woman and her son were admitted to a hospital. Based on the complaint by the elder brother, the Tiruvottiyur police registered a case and arrested Kumaran.