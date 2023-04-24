City

Gold price jumps by Rs 80 per sovereign in Chennai

Accordingly, the rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 10 and is sold at Rs 5,615 per gram.
CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 80 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 44,920.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days. Following this, the price of gold has risen today.

Accordingly, the rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 10 and is sold at Rs 5,615 per gram.

Silver price has fallen by 40 paise to Rs 80 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 80,000.

