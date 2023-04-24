Chennai Police’s PEW seize 24.5 kg ganja; 5 held

CHENNAI: Chennai Police’s PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) on Sunday seized 24.5 kg ganja and arrested 5 persons in 4 different incidents across the city.

Triplicane PEW arrested two persons - R Anand Kumar (30) of Ennore and S Santha Kumar (27) of Nagapattinam after they were found in possession of 12 kg of ganja.

Triplicane PEW intercepted the duo near Ayanavaram bus terminus based on a tip off and found the contraband with them.

In another incident, Triplicane PEW seized 2.5 kg of ganja from Mukesh Kumar (27) of Rajasthan, who was loitering suspiciously near Moore Market complex.

St Thomas Mount PEW received a tip off about ganja being smuggled in their jurisdiction and intercepted a man, Mohan Mondal (33) of West Bengal at Ashok Nagar and found 5 kg of ganja on him.

Anna Nagar PEW arrested a 52 year old man, E Sundar of Shenoy Nagar and seized 5kg of ganja from him.

All the arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.