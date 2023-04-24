8 injured after SETC bus rams 6 bikes on GST Road

CHENNAI: Eight people were injured after a government SETC bus which was out of control rammed six bikes on the National Highway near Tambaram on Sunday.

On Sunday night, the SETC Express bus was heading towards Tambaram from Koyembedu. Police said when nearing a junction near a private hospital on the National Highway, the signal turned red and two-wheelers began to cross the road.

A bus which was out of control rammed into the bikes and on impact Vetrivel (50), Bhubaneshwar (48), Paulchandran (40), Lakshmi (64), and RS Mani (68) suffered severe injuries and were admitted to the nearby private hospital.

Police said three other bikers escaped with minor injuries. After the incident, the public who gathered on the spot attacked the bus driver.