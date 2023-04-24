8 injured after SETC bus rams 6 bikes on GST Road

CHENNAI: Eight people were injured after a government SETC bus which was out of control rammed six bikes on the National Highway near Tambaram on Sunday.
On Sunday night, the SETC Express bus was heading towards Tambaram from Koyembedu. Police said when nearing a junction near a private hospital on the National Highway, the signal turned red and two-wheelers began to cross the road.
A bus which was out of control rammed into the bikes and on impact Vetrivel (50), Bhubaneshwar (48), Paulchandran (40), Lakshmi (64), and RS Mani (68) suffered severe injuries and were admitted to the nearby private hospital.
Police said three other bikers escaped with minor injuries. After the incident, the public who gathered on the spot attacked the bus driver.
The Tambaram police team that reached the spot rescued the bus driver and the Chromepet Traffic investigation Police registered a case. Following the incident, traffic was affected on the National Highway for more than an hour.
In another incident, 10 people were injured after a van turned turtle in ECR during the wee hours of Monday. Around 24 people from KK Nagar in Chennai went to attend a baby shower function in Pondicherry on Monday early morning in a van.
When they were speeding on ECR, one of the tyres of the van burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle as it turned turtle on the road.
On the impact, 10 people suffered injuries and were admitted to the Poonchery government hospital. From there they were referred to the Chengalpattu GH. The Mahabalipuram police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.
