55-year-old held with 1.2 kg ganja under two-wheeler seat

CHENNAI: The police on Monday arrested a 55-year-old man for possession of ganja and seized 1.2 kg of ganja from him. The Kodambakkam police received a tip off about movement of ganja in their jurisdiction and kept vigil.

Based on a suspicion, the police intercepted a two-wheeler at Kamarajar Colony. As the rider gave evasive replies, they detained him and found ganja under the seat, after which he was arrested. The arrested man was identified as M Raju. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.