Representative image
Representative image
City

55-year-old held with 1.2 kg ganja under two-wheeler seat

As the rider gave evasive replies, they detained him and found ganja under the seat, after which he was arrested.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The police on Monday arrested a 55-year-old man for possession of ganja and seized 1.2 kg of ganja from him. The Kodambakkam police received a tip off about movement of ganja in their jurisdiction and kept vigil.

Based on a suspicion, the police intercepted a two-wheeler at Kamarajar Colony. As the rider gave evasive replies, they detained him and found ganja under the seat, after which he was arrested. The arrested man was identified as M Raju. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Ganja
jurisdiction
Kodambakkam police
possession of ganja
Kamarajar Colony

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in