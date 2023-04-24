City
55-year-old held with 1.2 kg ganja under two-wheeler seat
As the rider gave evasive replies, they detained him and found ganja under the seat, after which he was arrested.
CHENNAI: The police on Monday arrested a 55-year-old man for possession of ganja and seized 1.2 kg of ganja from him. The Kodambakkam police received a tip off about movement of ganja in their jurisdiction and kept vigil.
Based on a suspicion, the police intercepted a two-wheeler at Kamarajar Colony. As the rider gave evasive replies, they detained him and found ganja under the seat, after which he was arrested. The arrested man was identified as M Raju. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
