Two murders in Chennai after drunken brawls

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by a gang, suspected to be his friends near Thiruvottiyur after a drunken brawl on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay of Vyasarpadi. Police said that Sanjay along with ten of his friends were drinking near the beach road in Tiruvottiyur on Saturday night.

Police investigations revealed that the friends group had an argument after getting drunk and Sanjay along with three others walked away from the group.

They were lying on a fishing boat when the other group came there and picked up an argument with them. The group then left the scene, got drunk again and returned when the verbal duel escalated to fisticuffs, police said.

In the melee, Sanjay was rounded up by six of them who started attacking him with weapons. Sanjay took to his heels, but was chased and hacked by the gang.

Passerby rescued Sanjay and sent him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Thiruvottiyur Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating.

In another murder after a drunken brawl, a 42 year old man who went to attend the funeral of a history sheeter, Karuppu Kumar who was murdered by a gang on Friday was killed by Kumar's relative after an argument during a drinking session.

Korukkupet Police had arrested six persons in connection with Kumar's murder. The victim Rajasekar got drunk with Kamalakannan (35), Kumar's cousin on Friday night and as the verbal duel escalated, Kamalakannan threw a stone at Rajasekar's head. As blood started oozing out of the victim's face, Kamalakannan fled the scene.

On Saturday morning, public found Rajasekar's body and informed the police, who moved the body to Government Stanley Hospital for post mortem.

Korukkupet Police arrested Kamalakannan. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.