Showcasing the once-vibrant calendar art of Sivakasi in Chennai

Later, these artists began painting portraits of deities, known as Sami Padam, for the printing industry of Sivakasi, which was used for marketing in textile and jewellery shops. “The printers of Sivakasi used an album showcasing the works of various artists to show to potential clients, and if the cover page had a painting by Ramalingam, it received better reception for placing orders. The first printed painting in the Sivakasi calendar industry was done by Ramalingam,” says KR Jayakumar, son of artist Ramalingam. To showcase the works of these calendar artists from the 1950s, the family members of Ramalingam opened an art gallery called Chithiraalayam Art Gallery in Alwarthirunagar.