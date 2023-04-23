NDPS court sends two drug peddlers for 12 years jail

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai sentenced two drug peddlers to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling 82 kg of ganja.

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB CID), Kancheepuram moved the special court under EC & NDPS act to punish two accused for smuggling contraband.

The case was heard by Principal special judge C.Thirumagal.

According to the petitioner counsel, on June 4, 2019 the Sunguvarchatram police station got a tip-off about illicit transport of ganja from Visakhapatnam towards Walajabad Salai, near Sunguvarchatram. As per the information, a team of police intercepted a container lorry and searched it. While searching the team found 82 kg of ganja concealed in two different bags. The team arrested the accused M Pawan Kumar of Haryana and M Omveer of Haryana who were trying to smuggle the ganja in the aim of selling it, said the counsel.

On the counter statement both the accused denied the accusation and pleaded not guilty.

After both the arguments the judge found both accused guilty and sentenced both to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment each, with Rs.1.20 lakhs of fine, under 8 (c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (C) & 8 (c) r/w 29 (1) and 25 of the NDPS act.